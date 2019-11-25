‘Anne With An E’ To End With Third Season On Netflix

There will be no fourth season for Anne With an E. Netflix and Canadian broadcaster CBC have opted not to move forward with a fourth season of the praised drama series from Northwood Entertainment. The third and final season will premiere January 3 on Netflix.

Series creator and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett confirmed the cancellation via Instagram, writing, “I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons.”

The Season 3 finale aired Sunday on CBC.

Inspired by the Canadian young adult novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery and created by Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad, Flesh & Bone), the coming-of-age story follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty), an outsider who, against all odds, fights for love, acceptance, and her place in the world. Producers say season 3 will continue to chart bold new territory, adding new characters and storylines while exploring themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, diversity and empowerment through the lens of its fierce, starry-eyed, irrepressible 16-year-old protagonist.

Miranda de Pencier, Walley-Beckett, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen executive produced.