‘Anne With An E’ To End With Third Season On Netflix

There will be no fourth season for Anne With an E. Netflix and Canadian broadcaster CBC have opted not to move forward with a fourth season of the praised drama series from Northwood Entertainment. The third and final season will premiere January 3 on Netflix.

Series creator and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett confirmed the cancellation via Instagram, writing, “I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons.”

The Season 3 finale aired Sunday on CBC.

Inspired by the Canadian young adult novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery and created by Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad, Flesh & Bone), the coming-of-age story follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty), an outsider who, against all odds, fights for love, acceptance, and her place in the world. Producers say season 3 will continue to chart bold new territory, adding new characters and storylines while exploring themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, diversity and empowerment through the lens of its fierce, starry-eyed, irrepressible 16-year-old protagonist.

Miranda de Pencier, Walley-Beckett, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen executive produced.

View this post on Instagram

Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today 🧡 I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life 🧡 I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits🌿 I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day 🧡 🦋#annewithane #neverforget #kindredspiritsforever #beautyisallaroundyou #sharethelight #adventureawaits #lovethenaturalworld #aheadbyacentury #practicekindness #loveoneanother #loveisloveislove #beagoodfriend #maketheworldbetter #foreverandaday 🧡 PS: I have many more pics and stories to share 🧡🌱 Love, MWB 🦉🙋🏼‍♀️ photo @michaelkuijl

A post shared by Moira Walley-Beckett (@moirawalleybeckett) on

