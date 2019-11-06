AnnaSophia Robb To Star In Quibi Horror Series ‘Emma’

Shortform has a new scream queen. AnnaSophia Robb is set to star in Emma, a scripted horror series for Quibi.

Produced by Dark Castle Entertainment and Propagate, Emma follows the dark journey of a young woman (Robb) down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances. She must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the potential conspiracy surrounding it.

Ketai and Harron Courtesy

Mary Harron (Alias Grace) directs and co-executive produces. Emma is written by Ben Ketai (StartUp), who also executive produces alongside Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Greg Lipstone, Rodney Ferrell and Platinum Dunes.

Robb co-starred with Patricia Arquette and Joey King this year in Hulu limited series The Act, was a regular on the PBS drama series Mercy Street and starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the CW’s Sex and the City prequel series The Carrie Diaries. Repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose, she next co-stars in the film adaptation of Words on Bathroom Walls and will appear in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.

Quibi, the digital shortform service run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is set to launch in April.

Quibi Preps Middle School Comedy From Jimmy Tatro & Christian Pierce