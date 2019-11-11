‘Fast 9’ Newcomer Anna Sawai Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Sawai, who was recently cast in Universal’s upcoming Fast & Furious 9 opposite Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, has signed with WME.

The move comes after Sawai, who made her feature film debut in 2009 with a co-starring role in Warner Bros’ Ninja Assassin, co-starred this fall on Season 1 of the BBC Two crime drama Giri/Haji. The series hits Netflix in the U.S. next year.

The New Zealand-born Sawai had also been lead singer of the all-girl J-Pop band Faky before departing last year to focus on acting.

She continues to be repped by United Agents, Zero Gravity Management and Felker Toczek.

Diesel broke the news of Sawai’s casting in Fast 9 in July via Instagram during the shoot (see below). The pic opens May 22, 2020.