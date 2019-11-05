Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Paramount Buys ‘Love In Vain’ Pitch About Blues Pioneer Robert Johnson, ‘Spider-Verse’s Peter Ramsey Directing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin, Filling Out 'The Batman' Villain Trio

Read the full story

Andy Serkis Eyes Alfred Pennyworth Role In ‘The Batman’

Andy Serkis is in talks to play Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth in Warner Bros.’ Matt Reeves reboot The Batman. It would rep a re-team for the actor and director after their work together in the latest Planet of the Apes franchise; Serkis having played Caesar the ape. Deadline exclusively reported today that Colin Farrell is in discussions for the Penguin role.

They would join Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Serkis as Pennyworth follows in the footsteps of Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons who’ve played Alfred in Warner’s DC cinematic universe.

Serkis is on deck to direct Sony’s Venom 2. 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad