Andy Serkis Eyes Alfred Pennyworth Role In ‘The Batman’

Andy Serkis is in talks to play Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth in Warner Bros.’ Matt Reeves reboot The Batman. It would rep a re-team for the actor and director after their work together in the latest Planet of the Apes franchise; Serkis having played Caesar the ape. Deadline exclusively reported today that Colin Farrell is in discussions for the Penguin role.

They would join Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Serkis as Pennyworth follows in the footsteps of Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons who’ve played Alfred in Warner’s DC cinematic universe.

Serkis is on deck to direct Sony’s Venom 2.