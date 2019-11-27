Andy Samberg Grills Up ‘Biggest Little Cook-Off’ For Quibi

Andy Samberg has lined up comedy competition format Biggest Little Cook-Off for Quibi.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is to host and exec produce the format, which will see two top chefs battle to create the most mouth-watering meals in a single bite of food.

It will challenge the chefs to make meals such as spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime or sushi on a single grain of rice.

The series is produced by Triage Entertainment, the production division of Levity Live, which produces series including Comedians of the World for Netflix. It is exec produced by Samberg, Michael Rosenstein, Stephen Kroopnick and Stu Schreiberg.

Samberg said, “Anyone who knows me knows I love dinky stuff. So when this show about dinky food came my way I said, ‘I like the dinky food’. I’m excited to bring my expertise in dinky things to the dinky cooking arena, and I’m also excited to bring a bag lunch, because the food is so dinky I’m for sure going to still be hungry after the shows.”

Samberg is represented by UTA. Quibi launches on April 6, 2020.