Andrea Riseborough Leads Cast In Movie Thriller ‘Here Before’ For Rooks Nest, BBC Films, Pia Pressure & Northern Ireland Screen

Production is underway on Brit thriller Here Before, the feature debut of writer and director Stacey Gregg, starring Andrea Riseborough (Birdman).

Jonjo O’Neill (The Fall), Martin McCann (Calibre) and Eileen O’Higgins (Brooklyn) round out the cast on the production which will shoot in and around Belfast for four weeks.

After new neighbours move in next door, a bereaved mother, played by Riseborough, begins to question her reality in the psychological thriller written and directed by Belfast born and based Gregg.

Most recently, Gregg co-directed stage play Inside Bitch for the Royal Court Theatre and Clean Break. Her writing credits include Sophia Al-Maria’s series Little Birds currently shooting with Juno Temple and Riviera, both for Sky Atlantic; as well as The Innocents and on the new Charlie Covell series Kaos for Netflix.

Pic is produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers of Rooks Nest Entertainment (The Witch), who recently wrapped on Aneil Karia’s Surge for BBC Films and the BFI, starring Ben Whishaw. The film is financed by BBC Films, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen. Executive producers are Eva Yates for BBC Films, Pia Getty and James Durrant for Pia Pressure and Will Norton for Rooks Nest.

The project was originally developed with Northern Ireland Screen before further development through the iFeatures scheme. It is the first film from the fifth iteration of the iFeatures scheme to go into production.

Eva Yates, Commissioning Executive at BBC Films said, “It’s testament to Stacey’s immense talent that she has attracted such an exceptional cast to her debut feature. We are thrilled to be working with Stacey and again with Julia and Sophie at Rooks Nest who have assembled such enthusiastic and supportive partners for this very special film.”

Andrew Reid, Head of Production at Northern Ireland Screen, added, “It is great to welcome Stacey home to Northern Ireland to make her first feature film. Stacey is an incredible talent who‘s compelling script has attracted an impressive cast line up. We are thrilled to be involved and wish the entire cast and crew a very successful shoot.”

Riseborough will next be seen starring in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of The Grudge opposite Demián Bichir and John Cho for Sony, slated for release in January, 2020. Following, she will be seen in Stefano Sollima’s Zero Zero Zero, Amazon’s true-crime series focusing on the cocaine drug trade that premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. She is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Independent Talent Group and attorney Patti Felker.