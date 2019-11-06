AMPTP Promotes Vivian Lien To VP Labor Relations

Vivian Lien has been promoted to VP Labor Relations at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – the trade association that represents the major studios in their contract negotiations with Hollywood’s labor unions. Lien joined the AMPTP in 2013 as counsel before being promoted to Senior Counsel in 2015.

AMPTP

“Through hard work, tremendous dedication and boundless enthusiasm, Vivian has developed a comprehensive understanding and expertise in entertainment collective bargaining that’s worthy of her promotion,” AMPTP president Carol Lombardini said. “Vivian’s meaningful contributions to industrywide labor negotiations is a great asset to the AMPTP and the member companies it represents, and she is without question a rising star.”

At the AMPTP, Lien has been involved in industrywide negotiations with unions representing entertainment employees throughout the U.S. and Canada. She serves on the Board of Trustees of two pension funds: the Pension Fund of IATSE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Local 798 and the United Scenic Artists Local 829 Pension Fund. She also serves on the board of trustees of the Directors Guild of America Contract Administration Trust, which administers and maintains qualifications lists established under the DGA Basic Agreement.

Before joining the AMPTP, she worked as a litigation associate at Sullivan and Cromwell LLP and as a judicial clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Percy Anderson.