Taylor Swift Accepts AMA ‘Artist Of The Decade’ Award Without Dragging Former Label

If you were expecting Taylor Swift to slam Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Label Group at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, then you will be disappointed. The pop sensation accepted the Artist of the Decade from music icon Carole King without dragging Big Machine — because she really didn’t need to.

Swift performed a medley of her songs — both new and old — without any red tape including “The Man”, “Love Story”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Blank Space”, “Shake It Off” and “Lover”. She performed alongside ballet dancers Misty Copland and Craig Hall and sang with Camila Cabello and Halsey before accepting the trophy. Some may have thought she would have made the speech about the controversy leading up to her AMA performance, but instead, she kept it very Swift.

She gushed about how fun the performance was before praising King and telling a story about how her parents loved the Tapestry artist’s albums and how she influenced her career. She then went on to say, “All the artists…all that anyone in this room wants is to create something that will last — whatever it is in life.”

In the saga about her music, Swift publicly suggested that Big Machine was preventing her from performing her old songs on the AMAs. Big Machine denied the claims and said Swift’s feuding was endangering the lives of staff and families. Turns out that her former label gave her the go-ahead she didn’t need. In a press statement, Big Machine wrote that it and Dick Clark Show Productions “have come to terms on a licensing agreement” allowing Swift’s performances “to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.” Big Machine added that Swifty didn’t need the company’s permission to perform any songs live, including on the AMAs.