American Music Awards Full Winners List: Taylor Swift Breaks Records, Carrie Underwood And Billie Eilish Among Top Honorees

Taylor Swift topped the American Music Awards, which aired on ABC Sunday night, breaking the record for most AMA wins of all time with 29, winning a total of six trophies tonight including Artist of the Decade and Artist of the Year. Carrie Underwood broke another record with the most wins in the favorite country album category while newcomer Billie Eilish nabbed two trophies.

Other winners of the evening included Halsey, who took home her first AMA while Lil Nas X won his first AMA for the ever-so-popular “Old Town Road” with  Billy Ray Cyrus, marking the country artist’s first AMA in more than 30 years.

Hosted by Ciara, the evening included performances by Swift, Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Kesha & Big Freedia, Post Malone & Ozzy Osbourne, Halsey, Camila Cabello as well as Shawn Mendes. The ceremony also featured Green Day, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their legendary 1994 album, Dookie as well as a performance by Toni Braxton who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her first AMAs performance. The night ended Shania Twain returning to the American Music Awards stage for the first time in 16 years.

Read the full winners list below.

Artist of the Decade
Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the Year
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Tour of the Year
BTS

Favorite Music Video
Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist
BTS

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Khalid

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift “Lover”

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Halsey “Without Me”

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay

Favorite Album – Country
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Favorite Song – Country
Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid “Free Spirit”

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid “Talk”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

