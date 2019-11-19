‘American Idol’ Set To Bring Back Three Former Contestants For Season 18

American Idol is planning to give three contestants from past seasons another shot at stardom.

The ABC singing competition made the announcement today on Twitter, then revealed the names of the three fan favorites during this evening’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. The lucky singers are Logan Johnson (Season 17), Layla Spring (Season 16) and Shawn Robinson (Season 17).

Each will tape an audition at iconic Whisky a Go Go nightclub in West Hollywood. Idol is teaming up with the American Music Awards to air the auditions during the awards show on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers will then get to pick their favorite audition at http://www.AmericanIdol.com/vote.

The winner will be revealed on the season finale of Dancing With The Stars on Monday, November 25.

When Idol returns for its third season on ABC and 18th season overall, Ryan Seacrest will be back as host. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are also returning.

Season 18 of American Idol is expected to premiere in February 2020.