American Humane To Produce First Docu ‘Escape From Extinction’

EXCLUSIVE: The country’s first national humane organization is stepping into the documentary game. American Humane, the world’s leading protector of animals for 142 years, has set its very first feature documentary Escape from Extinction.

Director Matthew Brady interviews Dr. Robin Ganzert, President & CEO of American Humane American Humane

Produced by MRB Productions and directed and produced by Matthew R. Brady, the docu spotlights critical efforts that may be among the last, best chances to preserve one million species on brink of disappearing forever.

“The very web of life on Earth is being threatened in what scientists are calling a ‘Sixth Mass Extinction,’” says Executive Producer Robin R. Ganzert, Ph.D., president and CEO of American Humane. “We traveled the world documenting the work of the major zoological organizations that can only be called nature’s last arks of hope in preserving the rich legacy of life on our world. Without this help – and the global engagement of the public – the biological treasures we hoped to bequeath to our children and our grandchildren may disappear forever within a generation. This film is critical to mobilizing the support Earth’s animals need – and need now.”

Brady adds, “I am so proud to have been selected to detail such an important story and guide our community on how to make a positive impact on the endangered animals of our planet.”

Escape From Extinction will feature rare footage of endangered animals as well as interviews with the world’s leading animal welfare specialists and conservation scientists working to protect and preserve animals from all seven of Earth’s continents, and its mighty oceans, lakes, and rivers.