‘American Housewife’ & ‘Bless This Mess’ Get Additional Episodes At ABC

ABC has picked up more episodes of comedies American Housewife, currently in its fourth season, and sophomore Bless This Mess. Each will produce six additional episodes, for what ABC calls full-season orders.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

American Housewife had originally received a 15-episode order, which will now go up to 21 episodes and the show’s total to 97 episodes. The pickup is a vote of confidence to the comedy, which has been an utility player for ABC over the years and a solid Friday anchor this fall.

Bless This Mess was a midseason entry last season, so its Season 2 order was for 13 episodes. The back order brings that up to 19.

“Bless This Mess has quickly become a fan favorite, due in large part to the expert wit of co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, and our incredibly talented and charismatic cast,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. “This series exquisitely captures a witty and warm look into the close-knit communities of America’s heartland, and we are so excited to deliver more stories from ‘Bucksnort’ to the masses.” Burke added, “Sarah Dunn created something special with hit comedy American Housewife, and the Otto family continues to entertain on a level that is relatable and hilarious. As Katie Otto, Katy Mixon delivers a welcome comedic relief with her acerbic take on life. These are two of the funniest, sharpest fish-out-of-water comedies on television. We’re proud of their incredible creative teams and look forward keeping viewers laughing this season.”

Sophomore series Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

The series is from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios which, together with Fox 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.

Currently in its 4th season on the network, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

“American Housewife” is written by Sarah Dunn and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.