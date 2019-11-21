AMC Networks Ups Joshua Reader To President Of Distribution & Development

AMC Networks has promoted company veteran Joshua Reader to President of Distribution and Development, a new role on its senior management team.

In his new post, Reader will oversee the company’s distribution partnerships and strategy in the U.S. including the distribution of its national cable networks. He also will be responsible for AMC Networks’ business development efforts, identifying new opportunities to grow the company through relationships with a wide range of current and potential business partners.

Leading the company’s key distribution functions, in addition to business development functions, he will continue to report to president and CEO Josh Sapan.

“Josh has established himself as an accomplished leader at AMC Networks and a valued partner to both his colleagues within our company and an expanding array of companies we work with every day that are core to our business, most notably our cable, satellite, telco partners as well as a growing list of new digital partners,” Sapan said. “He also has demonstrated a keen understanding of the future of media and the opportunities that exist for a world-class producer of owned original content, which is our core strength and the activity that fuels our company in a dynamic and competitive environment.”

Reader joined AMC Networks in 2011 as director of business development and advanced platforms and was promoted to VP Distribution in 2013 and SVP Distribution the next year. His role expanded in 2017, and he was named SVP Distribution and New Content Partnerships. At the beginning of 2019, Reader was promoted to EVP Business Development. Prior to joining AMC Networks, he practiced as an attorney at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

“AMC Networks has demonstrated a unique and outsized ability to produce content that captivates critics and fans and drives popular culture,” Reader said. “Our relationships with valued affiliate partners both help power the creation of this content and connect it to fans on a wide range of platforms. I am thankful for this opportunity to take a leadership position in managing these key relationships while also growing our business in new ways as the company continues to evolve as a premier producer of quality content in this changing landscape.”