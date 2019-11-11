Amazon Viola Davis-Allison Janney Sundance Kid Pic ‘Troop Zero’ Heading To Prime Streaming Service

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s original feature Troop Zero, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 17, 2020.

Pic is the first feature title being announced for the Amazon Prime streaming 2020 film slate. Previously reported exclusively by Deadline, Amazon opted to release its Scott Z. Burns directed Adam Driver feature The Report, which they picked up at Sundance for an estimated $14M, via their truncated theatrical-streaming model with the pic opening this Friday and streaming on Nov. 29. Likewise, the Felicity Jones-Eddie Redmayne period air-balloon meteorologist movie, The Aeronauts, which made its world premiere at Telluride, is hitting theaters on Dec. 6 followed by a Prime streaming release on Dec. 20.

Troop Zero, directed by London, UK duo filmmakers Bert & Bertie follows a misfit girl in 1977 rural Georgia who dreams of making contact with outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond. The pic stars Oscar-winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Edi Patterson, Charlie Shotwell with Milan Ray, Johanna Colón and Bella Higginbotham making their feature debuts. Oscar-nominee Lucy Alibar of Beasts of the Southern Wild wrote the script. Producers are Todd Black, Jason Blumental, Alex Siskin and Steve Tisch.

Amazon Studios partnered with the Tournament of Roses to create an original float for Troop Zero that will be featured as part of the New Year’s Day parade. Troop Zero, along with The Aeronauts, will also be playing the upcoming AFI Fest. Troop Zero scored a 73% fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating coming out of Sundance.

Below is our Sundance interview with Bert & Bertie and Grace about Troop Zero: