Amazon Serves Up Andy Murray Tennis Documentary From ‘Searching For Sugar Man’ Producer Passion Pictures

Amazon is serving up a documentary following British tennis superstar Andy Murray.

The SVOD service will launch feature-length doc Andy Murray: Resurfacing on its platform on November 29.

The film will follow Murray’s painstaking rehabilitation from injury with access to his life and the inner sanctum of surgical theaters.

The Wimbledon champion has been dealing with a chronic hip injury over the last couple of years and it follows his comeback. As well as access to Murray, the doc features interviews with his family, team members and rivals including Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

Andy Murray: Resurfacing is produced and directed by Olivia Cappuccini and produced by John Battsek for Searching For Sugar Man and One Day in September producer Passion Pictures, in collaboration with Pitch Productions and Scenes of Reason.

“I knew I was at a critical point in my career. At times it felt like I was letting people down by not being able to perform on court, and I wanted to give them an insight into what I was going through. I wanted to show the ups and downs of professional sport,” said Murray. “The film will take you on a journey through what were some of the lowest, most difficult periods of my life both physically and mentally, and will hopefully show and inspire viewers, that with the right mindset and work ethic, anything is possible.”

“This revealing documentary will take viewers on an emotional journey with Andy, giving them an inside look into the strength and determination of a true champion, as he fights his way back to the highest level of the sport after a near career-ending injury,” added Martin Backlund, Head of Content for Amazon Prime Video, UK.