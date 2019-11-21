Amazon Renews Animation Series ‘Undone’, Inks Overall Deal With Co-Creator Kate Purdy

Amazon has renewed its rotoscope animation series Undone for a second season and inked an overall deal with co-creator Kate Purdy.

Undone follows the cosmic journey of a young woman named Alma (Rosa Salazar), who treks across time, space, and beyond to solve the mystery of her father’s death.

It is the first episodic television project to use rotoscoping animation, a technique that involves animators tracing over motion picture footage. It was used in A Scanner Darkly, the 2006 Keanu Reeves film based on the writings of Philip K. Dick.

Undone‘s first season has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and will return to Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The show is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Tornante Productions.

Purdy, who co-created Undone with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Albert Cheng, co-head of television and COO at Amazon Studios, said: “Undone is beautifully done in every sense of the word, aesthetically and emotionally, and we’re very happy Undone will return.”

Executive producers are Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman), and Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly), together with Bob-Waksberg and Purdy. Hisko Hulsing is the director, with Dutch studio Submarine providing animation poduction alongside Minnow Mountain. Submarine is also co-financing through a contribution from the Netherlands Film Production Incentive.

Purdy is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole.