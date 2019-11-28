Amazon Renews Indian Original ‘The Family Man’ For Second Season & Adds To Cast Of Action Drama

Amazon has doubled down on Indian original The Family Man – ordering a second season and adding to the cast of the thriller.

The SVOD service has already begun filming the second season of the show, which debuted in September.

The series was created, co-written, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Samantha Akkineni (Theri) joins for the second season.

The show tells the story of a middle-class man who secretly works as a spy for a branch of the National Investigation Agency while also dealing with a wife and two kids.

Amazon’s Head of International Originals James Farrell said at TCA that the streamer was “super bullish” about the opportunities in India.

Akkineni said, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & D.K.’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

Nidimoru and D.K., who produce via D2R Films added, “The Family Man has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen. While we hoped that audiences would like and relate to the show, what has truly overwhelmed us is the magnitude of love we received within days of the release. Our pan-Indian cast has also been getting amazing appreciation from audiences across the country. We are thrilled that the quality of content and performances are truly breaking down preexisting walls within various film industries in India. We are delighted to announce that together with Amazon Prime Video, we are coming back with a new season that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill – the plot will thicken.”