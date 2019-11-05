Amazon Orders 2 Seasons Of Adult Animated Series ‘Critical Role: The Legend Of Vox Machina’ As Part Of First-Look Deal

Amazon has ordered two 12-episode seasons of adult animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the adventures and original characters from Critical Role, a leading story-driven and world-building digital media brand. Additionally, Amazon is building on the relationship between its live-streaming service Twitch and Critical Role, closing a first-look deal with Critical Role to develop new series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Twitch has broadcast Critical Role’s successful live role-playing show since 2015.

Earlier this year, Critical Role launched The Legend of Vox Machina as a Kickstarter campaign for a 22-minute animated special produced by Titmouse, reaching their original funding goal within minutes. The campaign continued to gain traction, becoming the most-funded TV, film or animated project in Kickstarter history and raising over $11.3M, enough to fund a 10-episode season. Building on that fan-based support, Amazon ordered an additional 14 episodes, for a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, to stream exclusively on the service.



Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of second-rate, drunken adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces, only to discover they become a found family in the process.

“We were absolutely floored by the level of enthusiasm we received on the Kickstarter campaign, and now we can deliver exactly what the fans wanted, and MORE,” said Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, cast members of Critical Role and executive producers on the series. “Teaming with Prime Video to deliver the series to fans across the globe is exciting and surreal — and we’re psyched to be able to tell even more stories with not just one, but two 12-episode seasons!”

“Critical Role blazed a new trail for original digital content, with fresh new voices and humor that earned devoted fans around the world, as evidenced by their wildly successful Kickstarter campaign,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to work with the whole team to bring The Legend of Vox Machina, and new Critical Role series, to our Prime Video customers.”



Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina stars the Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles; they will also serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Emmy award-winning studio Titmouse is the animation partner.

When we meet the members of Vox Machina in Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, they’re a rowdy, ragtag assortment of swords and wands-for-hire. Seven wandering dumbasses who care more about easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when their home city of Emon is attacked by a horrific monster, they realize they are the only ones capable of avenging their neighbors and restoring justice. United as Protectors of the Realm, we follow Vox Machina as they venture beyond the walls of Emon to battle even darker forces across the kingdom.

Throughout the first season, they will face undead giants, help overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family.

Chris Prynoski, Titmouse president and founder added, “I’ve been wanting to make an animated show based on fantasy role playing games since I was 1st level. I’m overjoyed for Titmouse to join the Critical Role adventuring party to slay this beast alongside the mighty Amazon army!”

Critical Role is repped by CAA, who helped broker the deal.