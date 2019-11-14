Amazon & Lionsgate Ink First Window Movie Streaming Deal For UK

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla in Bombshell.

Amazon has struck a deal with Lionsgate for exclusive first window streaming rights in the UK to the studio’s recently released and upcoming theatrical movies.

The multi-year deal, which begins on January 1, 2020, will give Prime members in the UK, or those subscribing to the monthly standalone Prime Video service, access to movies including Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood, Knives Out, Midway, Bombshell and Lionsgate UK’s The Personal History of David Copperfield.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate by President of International Television & Digital Distribution Agapy Kapouranis, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales Nicky Wood, and Vice President of UK, Turkey & Greece Television Sales Nazneen Sethi.

Lionsgate previously had a lucrative first-window streaming deal with Netflix in the territory.

“We’re excited to be bringing Lionsgate’s slate of compelling movies to Prime Video,” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content UK, Prime Video. “Our customers will be delighted that Lionsgate’s Hollywood and British blockbuster movies are coming to Prime Video.”

“We’re delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Amazon to bring our films to their Prime Video service in the UK,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “It is a great new collaboration with an important content partner in the worldwide arena, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Lionsgate slate.”