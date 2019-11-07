All3Media’s Lion Television USA Hires ‘This Is Life with Lisa Ling’ Producer Rebecca Bregman

EXCLUSIVE: This Is Life with Lisa Ling producer Rebecca Bregman has joined All3Media’s Lion Television USA.

Bregman has joined the company as Executive-in-Charge after having produced three seasons of Cash Cab in 2009 and 2010. She reports to Lion Television USA CEO Tony Tackaberry.

She will build and manage production teams and Lion’s overall production needs. She joins the current programming team, led by Allison Corn, to help oversee a busy production slate of close to 100 hours of programming that includes the relaunch of Cash Cab on Bravo, a third season of ID’s Diabolical, second seasons of Hometown Homicide and Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall.

Bregman was previously Head of Production for This is Life with Lisa Ling producer Part2 Pictures and prior to that she was Vice President of Production for Bobby Flay’s production company Rock Shrimp.

“We’ve known Rebecca for years and have always admired her steadfast determination and amazing energy,” said Tackaberry. “We’ve watched and admired her develop into a high-level executive with a stellar reputation for overseeing a big slate. Having her expertise as an addition to the team is crucial as our production continues to grow across game, true crime and documentaries.”