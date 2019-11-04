‘All My Life’: Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit & Greg Vrotsos Join Universal Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s forthcoming romantic drama All My Life has added Michael Masini (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the forthcoming Birds of Prey), Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect franchise, People You May Know) and Greg Vrotsos (Orange is the New Black, Showtime’s Twin Peaks). The trio join previously announced stars Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr.

All My Life will be directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) and is based on Todd Rosenberg’s 2017 Black List script details the true story of Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter, a young couple planning their wedding in the face of devastating news. Rothe is set to play a character inspired by Carter, while Shum will portray a character based on Chau.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce via their Broken Road Productions banner. Universal Pictures SVP Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta are set to oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Masini is repped by APA, Robyn Holt, Entertainment Lab and BRS/Gage; Fit is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Haven Entertainment and Gang, Tyre; and Vrotsos is repped by Buchwald and Artists First Inc.