‘All American’ Casts Scot Ruggles; Audrey Corsa Joins ‘Tell Me A Story’

Scot Ruggles (NOS4A2) has booked a recurring role in the second season of the CW’s All American, from Warner Bros. TV, Berlanti Productions and CBS Television Studios. The return of All American finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? Ruggles will play Coach Wilson, a football coach from a top ranked Division 1 University who is recruiting Spencer James (Ezra). Ruggles’ previous work includes the CBS drama S.W.A.T. and he will next be seen on the Fox series Deputy. He is repped by attorney Mitch Smelkinson from Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Audrey Corsa (Mary Page Marlowe) is set for a recurring role in the second season of the CBS All Access anthology series Tell Me A Story. From creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. (Season 1 weaved together dark stories based on The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel.) Corsa will play Taylor. While Taylor seems mousey at first, she has a hidden rage within. She knows her boyfriend has done something horrible, but she still tries to protect him. A graduate of the Juilliard School of Drama where she appeared as ‘Desdemona’ in Jonathan Rosenberg’s Othello, ‘Olivia’ in Arin Arbus’ Twelfth Night, and ‘Cassie’ in Branden Jacobs Jenkins’ Appropriate directed by Lila Neugebauer, Corsa also recently starred in The Tempest with the LA Philharmonic at The Walt Disney Concert Hall. Last summer, she made her off-Broadway debut in Tracy Lett’s Mary Page Marlowe, also directed by Lila Neugebauer, opposite Tatiana Maslany. Corsa is repped by APA and MJ Management.