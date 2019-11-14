Alicia Keys To Return As Grammy Awards Host On CBS

Alicia Keys will be returning as host of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS and on CBS All Access. The fifteen-time Grammy winner just confirmed the news on YouTube and social media (watch the video below). The announcement comes one week before the Grammy nominations are revealed on Nov. 20.

This year’s Grammy ceremony marked Keys’ first time hosting an awards program. Her opening monologue featured special guest appearances from former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith (pictured), and her performance playing two pianos simultaneously in tribute to black pianist Hazel Scott went viral.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards,” Keys said. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 on the CBS TV Network and available to stream live on CBS All Access. Following the live broadcast, the awards show, executive produced by Ken Ehrlich, will also be available on demand on CBS All Access.

“Alicia Keys is the ultimate musically credible MC and talent who brings everything you’d want to hosting big event television,” said Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “Alicia 2019 raised the bar to the next level, and I have no doubt Alicia 2020 will take Music’s Biggest Night to all new heights.”