Alexandra Shipp Joins Andrew Garfield In ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’; Vanessa Hudgens & Robin de Jesus Also Cast In Netflix Adaptation

X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp is set to star opposite Andrew Garfield in tick, tick…BOOM!, the feature directorial debut project from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch, Rent: Live) and Tony nominee Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band) will also co-star in Netflix adaptation based on the autobiographical Off-Broadway show written by the late Jonathan Larson.

Shutterstock

The musical, which was written by Steven Levenson, is set in 1990 and will follow Jon (Garfield), an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break. The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan (Shipp), who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon’s best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.

Miranda is producing with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh of Imagine Entertainment. Julie Larson, sister of Rent creator Jonathan, will serve as an executive producer along with Levenson and Celia Costas.

Shipp, who is repped by WME, Link Ent., Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, can currently be seen in theaters opposite Adam Devine in the CBS Films comedy Lexi. Her upcoming slate includes Kung Fury II with Michael Fassbender, Netflix’s All The Bright Places opposite Elle Fanning, and the indie film Silk Road with Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

High School Musical alum Hudgens will star in The Princess Switch: Switched Again and The Knight Before Christmas, both set at Netflix, as well as Sony’s Bad Boys for Life sequel. She’s repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. de Jesus, repped by Innovative Artists, earned a Tony nom for his performance on Miranda’s In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, and The Boys in the Band. He’s also starred in stage productions of Rent and Wicked.