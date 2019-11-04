EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has taken on international rights to Zak Hilditch’s thriller Airborne, which will star Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) as a flight attendant who faces a mid-flight pandemic.

When the deadly disease spreads throughout the plane, she must contain the infected passengers and against unlikely odds land the aircraft safely.

Ross Dinerstein of Campfire will produce with Liz Kearney. The project will be taking off at AFM for XYZ, with Endeavor Content looking to land the domestic sale.

Director Hilditch credits include These Final Hours, which played at Cannes in 2014, and two Netflix movies: an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922, which debuted on the platform in 2017, and mystery horror Rattlesnake, which was released online last month.

Airborne was previously set up at Covert Media under the title Celestial Blue.

XYZ’s AFM slate also features TIFF premieres Synchronic and Color Out of Space, as well as Gilded Rage with Christoph Waltz, Bill Skarsgard and Lily Collins.

Daddario is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Hilditch is represented by WME, Thruline Entertainment, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.