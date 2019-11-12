Alex Trebek Choked Up By A ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Sweet Message Of Support

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been getting an outpouring of support since her revealed that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Sometimes it can come from an unexpected place.

In the Jeopardy! episode, which aired Monday, Dhruv Gaur, the Brown University student who won $100,000 earlier this year on College Tournament of Champions, used his Final Jeopardy answer to write a message to the beloved host. Writing down the note made Gaur smile, and Trebek noticed.

“You’re smiling,” Trebek noted. “I like that. Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No.”

Trebek, who is always unflappable, became visibly emotional when he read Gaur’s answer, “What is we love you Alex!” to awws from the audience. “That’s very kind of you, thank you.”

After a pause, Trebek said, his voice breaking, “Cost you $1,995. You’re left with five bucks, okay.”

Gaur’s gesture got an applause by the official Jeopardy! Twitter account and by Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Alex Jacob, who posted a video (you can watch it below).