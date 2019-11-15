Alex Pettyfer, Mike Vogel, Jacques Colimon Set For Drama ‘Collection’ From ‘Egg’ Director Marianna Palka

EXCLUSIVE: Marianna Palka, the GLOW actress and filmmaker behind 2018 Tribeca title Egg and Sundance pics Bitch and Good Dick, has set cast on her next feature Collection.

Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four), Mike Vogel (The Help), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Shakira Barrera (GLOW) are onboard for the drama, which is set in the seedy world of high-stakes debt collecting and follows a grieving father who struggles to shed the tragedies of his past. Todd Friedman wrote the screenplay.

Producers on the project are the Warner Davis Company with Pettyfer’s Dark Dreams Entertainment.

Alongside her work as an actress in the likes of Netflix series GLOW with Alison Brie, Marianna Palka has steadily established herself in the indie filmmaking space since her 2008 debut Good Dick, the-rom starring Palka with Jason Ritter that premiered at Sundance.

Her credits behind the camera also include the 2017 comedy-drama Bitch, which again featured Ritter and Palka alongside Jaime King and debuted at Sundance, and the 2018 comedy Egg, which starred Christina Hendricks and premiered at Tribeca.

Collection will begin shooting later this month in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pettyfer’s credits also include Magic Mike, Elvis & Nixon and Lee Daniels’ The Butler.