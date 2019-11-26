Telemundo Actor Alejandro Sandí Abducted And Rescued In Mexico

Alejandro Sandí, the Telemundo actor kidnapped by robbers Sunday near the México state tourist destination Nevado de Toluca, was rescued by authorities yesterday, the Mexico Daily News reports.

Sandi, a popular Mexican actor who stars in the Telemundo series El Senor de los Cielos, reportedly was kidnapped when his SUV was hijacked by robbers, who forced Sandí’s companions – actresses Vanessa Arias and Esmeralda Ugalde – out of the vehicle before abducting Sandí.

The Mexico Daily News reports that another man, French tourist Frederic Michel, was abducted in a similar incident Sunday.

Shortly after Ugalde and Aria posted an Instagram video (see it below) describing the incident and asking that the abductees be returned, Mexican officials announced the rescue, saying in a press release, “After becoming aware of the fact, communication was established with the French Embassy, ​​and research and intelligence work was carried out for the location of the victims, who once released, received the corresponding attention.”