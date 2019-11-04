Alan Cumming, Archie Panjabi & Russell Tovey To Feature In ‘Cautionary Tales’ Podcast From Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries

EXCLUSIVE: The moment that La La Land mistakenly won the best picture Oscar is one of a number of stories that will be featured in the latest podcast from Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries.

Cautionary Tales, hosted by Tim Harford, will feature re-enactments of true stories of things going wrong from Instinct’s Alan Cumming, Quantico and Years and Years star Russell Tovey and The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi. It will also feature the acting debut of Gladwell.

Pushkin Industries, which also produces Gladwell’s music podcast Broken Record and Michael Lewis’ Against The Rules, has launched a trailer for the show here, which debuts on November 15.

Harford, known as the Undercover Economist, is a Financial Times columnist, BBC broadcaster and author as well as TED speaker. He will host the show, which examines what can be learned from these mistakes.

Other episodes feature a heist in Berlin in 1906, the crash of the Torrey Canyon ship, the Wall Street crash and the Blitzkreig.

Other stars performing on the podcast include Enzo Cilenti (The Theory of Everything), Ed Gaughan (The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret), Rufus Wright (Quantum of Solace) and Melanie Gutteridge (Coronation Street).

“We’ve always warned children by telling them unsettling fairy tales. But my Cautionary Tales are for the education of the grown ups. And my Cautionary Tales are all true,” Harford said. “Together we weave stories of human error, of tragic catastrophes and hilarious fiascos. Oil tankers crash in broad daylight, vital military ideas are carelessly given away to the Nazis, and a shouty man in a uniform pulls off an audacious heist. Alongside the drama, each story has a moral that emerges from psychology, economics, even design. Each story will make you wiser.”