AGC Studios has closed several multi-million dollar territory sales for Neill Blomkamp’s next sci-fi movie, Inferno, which is set to go into production this March in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In Inferno, Taylor Kitsch plays a cop who is called to investigate a seemingly ordinary murder in the New Mexico desert. The arrival of the FBI confirms his suspicions that something bigger – perhaps extraterrestrial – is at play. The hunt for the killer puts him face-to-face with a humanoid beast who will stop at nothing to exterminate the one witness to the crime.

Among the offshore sales for Inferno are France (Metropolitan), Germany & Switzerland (Leonine), Greece (Odeon), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Spain (Tripictures), UK (Entertainment Film Distribution), Eastern Europe (Vertical Entertainment), Russia (Top Film), Latin America (Sun Distribution), Indonesia (PT Prima), Korea (Joy N Content), Phillipines (Pioneer), Singapore (Clover), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm), Vietnam (Noori Pictures), Israel (United King), Middle East (Selim Ramia) and Turkey (BG F). Talks are ongoing for other markets.

Production is due to get underway in early 2020. CAA Media Finance also brokered the AGC financing deal and is co-repping domestic and Chinese rights. Inferno is currently casting. Blomkamp’s 2013 sci-fi film Elysium remains his highest-grossing at the global B.O. with $286m followed by District 9 which made $211M.

AGC Studios had the No. 1 movie stateside this past weekend, Roland Emmerich’s Midway, which made $21.1M over the 4-day holiday from Lionsgate.