Anthology Group Execs Launch London/New York Book Rights Outfit International Literary Properties

Hilary Strong, the former CEO of the Agatha Christie literary estate and now CEO of Bob Benton’s Anthology Media Group (previously Bob & Co), is joining forces with a trio of industry veterans to form rights business International Literary Properties.

The London and New York based outfit will acquire and manage the intellectual property in literary estates, as well as living authors, and look to exploit those rights through work including TV, film and theater.

The new business is helmed by CEO Scott Hoffman, a book biz vet, with former RLJ Entertainment CEO Ted Green serving as executive chairman. Strong and Benton will sit on the newly-formed company’s board and will also have principal responsibility for properties in the UK and Europe.

Also joining are Andrew Minkow as CFO and Polly Benton to head up business development.

Strong has credits through her Agatha Christie estate work including Murder On The Orient Express with Kenneth Branagh and the TV mini-series And Then There Were None. Benton’s credits as an exec producer include UK sci-fi The Call Up and Lilting with Ben Whishaw.

Strong said: “During my time working with the Agatha Christie estate, I became aware of other important literary assets that had not benefited from the same nurturing. These books are part of our heritage and I am excited to have the opportunity to invest in those estates and to bring their stories back to life for new generations of readers and viewers.”

“This is an exciting opportunity that plays to the team’s experience and strengths, particularly with respect to Hilary’s tenure managing legendary literary estates, and Scott’s long experience in publishing, and will give readers and viewers additional access to timeless content at this time of great change in the marketplace,” added Benton.