‘After’ Star Josephine Langford Joins Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Josephine Langford, who starred in the summer film After, has been added to the cast of the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix original film Moxie. Langford joins Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Ike Barinholtz.

Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s same-titled book and adapted by Tamara Chestna, Moxie tells the story of a girl (Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school. Langford will play Emma, host of the school’s TV announcement program.

Filming is currently underway. Poehler’s Paper Kite is the production company. It’s the same company that produces the Netflix hit series, Russian Doll. Poehler is producing Moxie with Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing.

Langford is set to reprise her role as Tessa Young in the sequel, After We Collided. She’s repped by Paradigm, Foundation Management, and attorney Stewart Brookman.