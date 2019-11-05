AFI Fest Sets Martin Scorsese Tribute And ‘The Irishman’ Screening

Martin Scorsese has been added to the tribute list at AFI Fest 2019, with his latest film The Irishman set to screen at a ceremony that will include a conversation with the director November 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The news Tuesday means Scorsese joins Alan J. Pakula and Peter Morgan on this year’s festival tribute list. The Irishman, which bowed at the New York Film Festival last month, is in the middle of its limited theatrical release and begins streaming on Netflix on November 27.

The long-gestating film tells an epic tale of organized crime in post-war America through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel also star.

“Martin Scorsese is an American master,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said. “It is a profound honor for AFI to bring movie lovers together for one night to stand and celebrate this visionary storyteller whose passion for cinema echoes from film preservation to the advancement of the art form.”

AFI Fest 2019 runs November 14-21 in Los Angeles and opens with the world premiere of Queen & Slim, with Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell to world premiere as a Gala screening November 20. The annual fest closes with the world premiere of George Nolfi’s Apple Original pic The Banker.