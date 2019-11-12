AFI Fest Adds Helen Reddy Biopic ‘I Am Woman’ To Special Screenings

Unjoo Moon’s Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman has been added to the Special Screening lineup at AFI Fest 2019. The pic, which debuted this fall at the Toronto Film Festival, will screen November 21 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The film has not been picked up by a U.S. distributor so it doesn’t have a domestic release date.

It joins fellow AFI Fest Special Screenings Clemency, Just Mercy and Blackbird.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays Reddy and Evan Peters and Danielle Macdonald co-star in the pic, which tells the story of the Aussie singer who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became an anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s, and who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become an international singing superstar.

Moon and Rosemary Blight produced I Am Woman, which was written by Emma Jensen.

This year’s AFI Fest runs November 14-21 and opens with the world premiere of Universal’s Queen & Slim.