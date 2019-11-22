AFI Fest Winners Include ‘I Am Not Alone’ Taking Audience Award; Caucus Awards Honors Bestowed

AFI Fest said Friday that I Am Not Alone, Garin Hovannisian’s documentary about the 2018 Armenian revolution, won this year’s feature film Audience Award, topping the list of prizes given for the annual festival that wrapped its run last night in Hollywood.
The festival also said today that it will hold its 2020 edition next October 15-22.
Among the winners unveiled today were Sonia K. Hadad’s Exam, which took the Grand Jury Prize in the Live Action Short category, while Niki Lindroth von Bahr’s Something to Remember won the Grand Jury Prize for Animated Short. The wins make both films Oscar-eligible in those categories.
The festival’s documentary competition resulted in a tie, with Grand Jury prizes going to Sophia Nahil Allison’s A Love Song for Latasha and Elivia Shaw’s The Clinic.
Here’s the list of winners:
Audience Award – Feature
I Am Not Alone
(DIR Garin Hovannisian)
Audience Award – Short
Lost & Found
(DIR Orlando Von Einsiedel)
Grand Jury Award – Live-Action Short
Exam
(DIR Sonia K. Hadad)
Special Jury Prize—Live Action
Mthunzi
(DIR Tebogo Malebogo)
Special Jury Prize—Live Action
Liberty
(DIR Faren Humes)
Grand Jury Prize—Animated Short
Something To Remember
(DIR Niki Lindroth von Bahr)
Grand Jury Prize—Documentary (tie)
A Love Song For Latasha
(DIR Sophia Nahli Allison)
The Clinic
(DIR Elivia Shaw)
***
The Caucus of Producers, Writers & Directors’ 37th annual Caucus Awards honored industry leaders and awarded finishing funds to several students to complete their thesis films.
The dinner November 15 at the Skirball Cultural Center emceed by Grey’s Anatomy‘s James Pickens Jr. featured the bestowing of 2019 honors on the likes of Carolyn Strauss (Producer), Showtime’s Gary Levine (Executive), director-producer Paul Miller (Lifetime Achievement Award) Edward James Olmos (Industry Icon).
Over the past 18 years, the Caucus Foundation has awarded almost $2 million in finishing funds and in-kind services to students at accredited colleges and universities.
Here are this year’s winners
Producer Honor
Carolyn Strauss
HBO’s Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Deadwood: The Movie
Writers Honor
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin
Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora
Director Honor
Amy York Rubin
Netflix’s Dead to Me
Executive of the Year Award
Gary Levine
President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, Inc.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Paul Miller
Saturday Night Live, Country Music Awards
Industry Icon Award
Edward James Olmos
Zoot Suit, The West Wing, Stand and Deliver, Mi Familia, Mayans, M.C.
Distinguished Service Award
Michael Berk
Writer, Producer, Actor & Creator, Baywatch
Chair’s Award
Dr. Edna Sims
Caucus Public Relations Director
1st Place Gold Circle Student Award Winner
Aaron Fink
Rust, Chapman College
2nd Place Gold Circle Student Award Winner
Kelly Pike
Undercut, UCLA
Television/New Media Award
University of Southern California
Side Effects
2019 College Students Grantees
Aaron Fink for Rust, Chapman University
Madison Gwinn for Marketa In The Desert, Emerson College
Alexandra Geller for Undercovered, Emerson College
Noah Graham for Outsider, Emerson College
Jasmine Galdamez for El Mozote, CSUN
Takai Ginwright for Canary In A Mine, UCLA
Kelly Pike for Undercut, UCLA
Lia Lenart for Cassandra, UCLA
Sherial McKinney for Frog Catcher, UCLA
