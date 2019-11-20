A+E Networks Makes Executive Switch As Amy Savitsky Moves To History & Dolores Gavin Shifts To A&E

Two senior programming executives at A+E Networks’ History and A&E are trading places. Amy Savitsky, SVP, Development and Programming for A&E, will transition to the same role at sibling network History. In a corresponding move, Senior Executive of Development and Production for History, Dolores Gavin, will shift to A&E Network.

Savitsky will report to Eli Lehrer, EVP and General Manager of History, and Gavin will report to Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. Both will continue to be based in A+E Networks’ headquarters in New York City. The move is designed to bring a fresh perspective to each network’s programming slate.

A+E Networks

“One of the strengths of A+E is the breadth and depth of internal talent, along with a diverse portfolio, providing opportunities for gifted programming executives like Amy and Dolores to lend their expertise and creativity to multiple brands while also allowing for significant personal creative growth by taking on new challenges within the organization,” said Rob Sharenow, President of Programming, A+E Networks, in announcing the moves. “Amy and Dolores, under the leadership of Eli and Elaine, are instrumental to the continued success of History and A&E.”

Savitsky joined A&E Network in 2015 and has been responsible for overseeing such critically praised series as the Emmy-winning Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and the IDA Award-nominated series Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole. She moved to A&E more than a decade at Discovery Communications where she served as Senior Vice President of Development for TLC.

In her role at History, Gavin spearheaded a development team that has produced such series as Truck Night is America and The Food that Built America. Gavin rejoined History in 2016, after a stint as EVP of Development at Megalomedia and as EVP of Production & Development at Discovery Channel. Previously, Gavin spent almost a decade at History, most recently as VP of Programming.