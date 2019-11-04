Adrien Brody Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Adrien Brody has signed with CAA.

The Queens, New York native won a Best Actor Academy Award and Cesar Award for his portrayal of real-life Holocaust survivor Wladislaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist. Brody remains the youngest person to have received the Oscar in that category. His performance also earned him Best Actor honors from the National Society of Film Critics and the Boston Society of Film Critics, and nominations for Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards.

Next, Brody reteams with filmmaker Wes Anderson in The French Dispatch. Brody also stars in Charlie Day’s directorial debut, El Tonto. He most recently guest-starred in season four of Steven Knight’s BBC/Netflix series Peaky Blinders.

In 2015, Brody was Emmy and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominated for his turn as Harry Houdini in History’s biopic, Houdini. That same year, he was seen in Anderson’s highest grossing total ($113.6M WW) The Grand Budapest Hotel, which won the 2015 Golden Globe for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and was a 2015 Best Picture Oscar nominee.

Additional feature credits for Brody include Peter Jackson’s King Kong, Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited, Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam and the multi-award winning Midnight in Paris.

Brody studied acting since childhood, with early breaking parts as 1996’s Bullet with Tupac Shakur and Mickey Rourke, 1988’s Restaurant which for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination and Terrence Malick’s comeback film that year, The Thin Red Line.

Brody continues to be represented in France by Agence Adéquat. The actor was previously with Paradigm.