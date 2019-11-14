Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries Makes Podcast Joint Venture With Three Uncanny Four Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Following his 5-year TV deal with HBO and a first-look Paramount deal for feature films, Adam McKay’s new production company Hyperobject Industries has made an alliance for podcasts. Hyperoptic has aligned with Three Uncanny Four Productions – the podcast company from Adam Davidson, Laura Mayer and Sony Music Entertainment – for an exclusive joint venture to develop original podcasts.

Under the multi-year agreement, Hyperobject Industries and Three Uncanny Four will partner on the creation, production and distribution of scripted and unscripted podcast programming with an initial slate of shows scheduled to launch in 2020.

McKay will lead the joint venture with Davidson and Mayer, and focus on creating unique podcast storytelling. Harry Nelson, formerly of Earwolf Media and Midroll Media, will serve as a podcast producer. Nelson’s previous credits include Chris Gethard’s Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People and Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

“Adam Davidson is a brilliant mind and a true friend,” McKay said. “When he partnered with Laura Mayer, one of the brightest talents in the podcast world and Sony Music, I seethed with jealousy. But now with this partnership, the last laugh shall be mine.”

McKay and Davidson’s collaborations include Broken: Jeffrey Epstein, the investigative podcast executive produced by McKay, his producing partner Kevin Messick, Three Uncanny Four and Julie K. Brown (McKay’s first TV project announced in his HBO deal is a limited series on Epstein based on Brown’s reporting). Previously, Davidson served as a consultant on McKay projects including The Big Short, and McKay and Davidson co-hosted Gimlet Media’s Surprisingly Awesome podcast. They reteamed for Amazon’s This Giant Beast, an eight-part, globe-spanning exploration of the most compelling topics impacting the global economy.

Said Davidson and Mayer: “Adam McKay is one of the most passionate and smart podcast listeners we know. He listens to everything. And he is a fountain of brilliant ideas for new shows. There are few people who are at the top of comedy and entertainment and also at the peak of thoughtful, substantive public policy storytelling. The entire point of Three Uncanny Four is to work with the best people and create the conditions for them to do their best work. McKay is the best and we can’t wait to get started.”

Said Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales, Sony Music Entertainment, “We have the privilege of working with some of the most creative minds in the business and Adam McKay is no exception. Now we are excited to continue our partnership with this new joint venture to showcase some of the most engaging stories in podcasting.”