Adam Griffin Launches New Management Company Vault Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager/producer Adam Griffin has left LINK Entertainment, where he was a partner for the last 13 years, to launch his own management company, Vault Entertainment. Joining him at the Beverly Hills-based company are managers Samir Karar and Diandra Younesi and junior manager Natalie Thomas, who all had worked with Griffin at LINK.

“I am really looking forward to this next chapter,” said Griffin. “We represent a talented and diverse roster of clients and are looking forward to continuing to guide them as they achieve their professional goals.”

Vault’s client roster includes Patricia Heaton (Carol’s Second Act, The Middle), Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, Boss), Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Val Kilmer (Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick), Tia Mowry (Netflix’s Family Reunion), Angela Kinsey, Tiffany Boone (Netflix feature Good Morning, Midnight), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Fox’s The Resident), Nicholas Gonzalez (ABC’s The Good Doctor), Nicole Ari Parker (Fox’s Empire), Olivia Welch (Fox 3-part franchise Fear Street), Wilson Bethel (CBS’ All Rise), Eden Sher, Jessica Camacho (CBS’ All Rise), Soleil Moon Frye (Peacock’s Punky Brewster reboot), Karen Pittman (Apple TV+’s The Morning Show), Tania Raymonde (Amazon’s Goliath), Denise Richards, Tim Matheson (Netflix’s Virgin River), Evan Ross, Brooke Elliott (Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias), Sarah Drew, Ashlee Simpson, Arden Myrin (Netflix’s Insatiable), Adrian Martinez (ABC’s Stumptown) and Josh Cooke (NatGeo’s The Right Stuff).

Griffin is an executive producer on the CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act starring Heaton.