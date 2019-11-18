Adam Goldberg Joins Russell Crowe In ‘The Georgetown Project’; Scott Haze Set For ’12 Mighty Orphans’

Adam Goldberg is the latest to board the Miramax supernatural thriller The Georgetown Project written and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin (Final Girls, Queen of the South). The film is currently in production in Wilmington N.C.

Goldberg joins Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe as well as previously announced cast members Ryan Simpkins (Revolutionary Road), Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish), Sam Worthington (Avatar) and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier). The film follows Lee Miller (Simpkins), daughter of Anthony Miller (Crowe), a troubled actor who begins to unravel while filming a supernatural horror movie. Specific details about the film are being kept under wraps.

Kevin Williamson is producing through his Outerbanks banner, along with Head of Production, Ben Fast. Bill Block produces for Miramax.

Goldberg is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Matt Rosen.

Scott Haze has joined Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw and Wayne Knight for 12 Mighty Orphans. Directed by Ty Roberts, the film is based on Jim Dent’s nonfiction novel that centers on an orphanage where Coach Rusty Russell (Wilson) turns a scrawny band of underdogs into fierce warriors that leave their opponents bewildered and battered. These youngsters, in spite of being outweighed by at least thirty pounds per man, are the toughest football team around. They begin with nothing―not even a football―yet Rusty’s innovative offense helps lead the orphans to the state playoffs. At a time when America desperately needs fresh hope and big dreams, the Orphans prove that heart can triumph over the greatest of obstacles.

He is also set to star in the indie What Josiah Saw from Vincent Grashaw. His previous credits include Venom, Thank You For Your Service and Only the Brave and Child of God.

Haze is repped by CAA and Thruline Entertainment.