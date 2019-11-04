Adam Devine Circling Netflix Comedy Pic ‘The Outlaws’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Adam Devine is in early talks to get back in business with Netflix in the action comedy feature The Outlaws after portraying Sam I Am in the streamer’s Green Eggs and Ham series.

The pitch, which is described as being in the spirit of Meet the Parents, was made by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner. A script deal is in place currently. A director will become attached down the road.

Devine stars in HBO’s Danny McBride holy roller comedy series The Righteous Gemstones as Kelvin Gemstone. He’ll next star in the Disney+ feature Magic Camp. Feature credits include Pitch Perfect 1 and 2, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, Jexi and The Intern. Devine is the co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics. He is repped by WME, Avalon Management and Morris Yorn.

Zazove wrote Paramount/MGM’s Sherlock Gnomes and the upcoming animated Ghostbusters reboot at Sony Animation.

Zazove and Turner are both repped by Verve. Zazove is also repped by Kaplan Perrone and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. Turner is also repped by Mosaic; Goodman, Schenken & Brecheen,LLP.