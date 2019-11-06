Acceleration Community of Companies Acquires Marketing Firms MKG & Pink Sparrow

Acceleration Community of Companies has acquired a pair of New York-based marketing firms: national creative agency MKG and Pink Sparrow, a national design and fabrication shop specializing in experiential environments.

The deal was negotiated by ACC founder and CEO Michael Nyman and Maneesh K. Goyal, founder and chairman of MKG and Pink Sparrow. Goyal is stepping down immediately and will seque into an advisory role with ACC. Tracy Bussan will remain at MKG as president, and Anthony Santiago will remain at Pink Sparrow as Managing Director.

ACC is composed of acquired marketing, media and communications agencies and is complemented by an advisory service. Founded by Goyal in 2003, MKG has offices in New York and Los Angeles and creates live experiences for brands through a variety of mediums such as launch events, retail environments, sponsorship activations, mobile tours and more. Pink Sparrow, which Goyal launched in 2013, operates from Brooklyn and Los Angeles and works with brands in the fashion, retail, music and event industries. It specializes in marketing events, pop-ups, mobile tours, retail, trade shows and more.\

“We studied the market and it quickly became evident that the experiential space was such a critical specialization to begin the build out of our community of companies,” Nyman said. “Between MKG and Pink Sparrow, we have two companies of unmatched creativity and reputation, who excel at their craft, partner with outstanding clients and, most importantly, have built talented teams thriving in incredible cultures.”

Added Goyal: “MKG has been such a personal journey for me. As I pivot to a new stage in my entrepreneurial career, it was important for me to find the right partner for this next chapter of both MKG and Pink Sparrow. With Michael and the ACC vision for the future of marketing, I couldn’t have found a more fitting new home for my two beloved companies.”