Academy Museum Names Seven New Trustees, Including Laura Dern & Academy President David Rubin

Laura Dern and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president David Rubin have joined the board of trustees of the new $388 million Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will open sometime next year, although no firm date has been set yet.

Also joining the museum’s board, which oversees its strategic vision, finances and mission, are producer Mark Johnson; David Dolby, director of Dolby Laboratories; Gaumont vice chair and CEO Sidonie Seydoux Dumas; the CJ Group’s vice chair Miky Lee; and media and entertainment executive Katherine Oliver. Dern, Rubin and Johnson also serve on the Academy’s board of governors.

“It is an honor to welcome this remarkable group of leaders, who contribute so much to their own industries, to the Board of Trustees,” said Ron Meyer, the museum’s chairman of the Board of Trustees and vice chairman of NBCUniversal, in a statement Wednesday. “Their expertise and commitment will help our board effectively steer the museum toward its 2020 opening.”

Related Story Academy Museum Hires New Director; Project Moving Forward Again

Added incoming museum director Bill Kramer: “The Museum is thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of global film and business leaders, who will help us drive this momentum forward. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Museum at this moment of tremendous progress – the buildings are close to completion, our exhibitions program is moving forward beautifully, and we have recently announced important new additions to our collection.”

The new trustees join existing board members Meyer, Chair; Ted Sarandos, Vice Chair; Kimberly Steward, Secretary; Jason Blum, Treasurer; Jim Gianopulos; Tom Hanks; Dawn Hudson; Alejandro Ramírez Magaña; Dominic Ng; Emma Thomas; Diane von Furstenberg; and Kevin Yeaman.

Dedicated to the art and science of movies, the new Academy Museum, located on the site of the old May Company building – which later became the Saban Building – was designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano. The museum will feature six floors, including exhibition spaces, the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater, an education studio, special event spaces, conservation areas, a café, and store. The new spherical addition will connect to the Saban Building via glass bridges and will feature the state-of-the-art 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and the rooftop Dolby Family Terrace with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.

The Academy has been raising $388 million to support the museum’s construction, exhibitions and programs.