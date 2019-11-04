ABC Nabs Workplace Comedy ‘FLOUIS’ From Rising Duo, Veteran Jeff Richman & Jason Winer With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has given a script commitment plus penalty to FLOUIS, a multi-camera comedy from up-and-coming duo of actor-writer Brendan Scannell (Bonding) and writer Amy Reed (Diary of a Female President); Modern Family executive producer Jeff Richman; Jason Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company; and 20th Century Fox TV, where Winer is under a deal.

Written by Scannell and Reed with Richman supervising, FLOUIS revolves around the extravagant Faye Caldwell, who has spent her life living off high-rolling Vegas sugar daddies. But when her pool of men finally runs dry, she and her codependent adult son, Louis, trade in their stilettos for a fresh start in her hometown of Basic, Indiana.

Scannell and Reed are writing with an eye for Scannell starring as Louis. The two executive produce with Richman, along with Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company, which produces in association with 20th Century Fox TV for ABC.

Small Dog Picture Company is behind comedy Perfect Harmony, which is airing its first season on NBC. Winer is executive producing both Perfect Harmony and comedy Single Parents, which is in its second season on ABC. He previously directed the pilot and executive produced the first season of ABC’s Modern Family.

Comedy veteran Richman joined Modern Family at the start of Season 2 as co-executive producer. He has been an executive produce on the Emmy-winning series since 2012. His series credits also include Frasier, Back to You, Desperate Housewives and Rules of Engagement.

Scannell stars as Pete on Netflix’s Bonding and previously starred as Heather on Paramount Network’s Heathers.

Reed is staffed on the Disney+ show Diary of a Female President from Gina Rodriguez’s I Can & I Will Productions. She also wrote on the upcoming Hulu show Crossing Swords from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and has comedy The Monarchy Is Going to S***, with Jim Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV set at Quibi.

Winer, Reed and Scannell are all repped by Mosaic. Winer also is repped by ICM Partners.