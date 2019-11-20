ABC Renews Summer Game Shows Including ‘$100,000 Pyramid’, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’, ‘Match Game’, More

ABC has renewed its summer game shows The $100,000 Pyramid, Match Game and To Tell the Truth for their fifth seasons, Card Sharks and Press Your Luck for their second seasons and Celebrity Family Feud for a sixth season. They join previously announced Holey Moley, which is returning for a second season.

All the shows are part of ABC’s Summer Fun & Games lineup, which helped propel the network to the No. 1 network of the summer among Adults 18-49 (1.0/5 – tie with NBC), marking the first time the Net ranked No. 1 during the summer in 24 years. In addition, ABC finished as the summer’s No. 1 network with Adults 18-34 and among key female demos (W18-34/W18-49).

“Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and ‘The Bachelorette,’ we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

Hosted by Michael Strahan The $100,000 Pyramid is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Card Sharks is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin is also an executive producer. Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, is produced by Fremantle. Jennifer Mullin is an executive producer, along with Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner. Match Game is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman are also executive producers. To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are also executive producers.