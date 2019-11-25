ABC News Taps Executive Producers For Streaming News Channel

ABC News is posting for dozens of new positions for its streaming news channel, ABC News Live, while it has tapped two executive producers, Katie den Dass and Seni Tienabeso, and expanded the role of senior producer Cat McKenzie.

Justin Dial, the senior executive producer for the streaming channel, said that they are “moving quickly to ramp up our programming with a very busy year in news ahead.” He said that the three executives are “world-class storytellers with impeccable instincts and I’m excited to have them by my side.”

den Dass has served as managing editor of ABC News Live for the past year and a half. She will work with Dial on the overall direction of the streaming channel and will work on audience engagement.

Tienabeso will focus on building it primetime programming block, having serviced as senior producer for World News Tonight with David Muir.

McKenzie has been helping lead live coverage, most recently of the impeachment hearings, and will take on an expanded role that includes breaking news, special events and breaking news updates, Dial said.

The channel also posted a series of openings on the disneycareers.com page.