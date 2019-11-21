ABC Nabs LA Private School Comedy ‘Valley Trash’ From Niki Schwartz-Wright & Nahnatchka Khan As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has handed a put pilot commitment to Valley Trash, a single-camera family comedy from Speechless writer-producer Niki Schwartz-Wright, Fresh off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan and Universal TV, where Khan and her Fierce Baby Productions are under an overall deal.

Written by Schwartz-Wright, in Valley Trash, when 14-year-old Abby gets accepted to a prestigious private L.A. high school, neither she nor her hard-working, financially strapped parents are prepared for the culture shock they’re about to experience when Abby is thrust into a world occupied by a bunch of brilliant, snobby, rich kids who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code.

Schwartz-Wright executive produces with Khan via her Fierce Baby Productions. Universal TV, part of NBCU Content Studios, is the studio.

Schwartz-Wright most recently was a co-executive producer NBC/Uni TV comedy series Abby’s. She worked on the first two seasons of ABC comedy series Speechless and also did stints on Fox’s The Grinder, ABC’s The Goldbergs, NBC’s The Office and MTV’s Awkward. She is repped by 3 Arts.

Through her Uni TV-based banner, Fierce Baby, Khan also has in the works comedy Outer Beauty with writer Erica Oyama at NBC.

Khan is the creator and executive producer of ABC/20th TV’s comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, currently in its sixth and final season and sold in off-network syndication. Prior to that, she was the creator and executive producer of ABC/20th TV’s comedy Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, which aired for two seasons. Before that, Khan worked on 20th TV’s Fox/TBS animated comedy series American Dad for seven years, rising to executive producer. She made her feature directorial debut earlier this year with Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe.