ABC Nabs Comedy ‘Freedom’ From Suzanne Martin & Hazy Mills As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Freedom, a multi-camera comedy from writer-producer Suzanne Martin; Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills; and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based.

In Freedom, written by Martin, five very different women are chosen for early release from an overcrowded Florida prison. Now what?

Martin executive produces with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills. Universal TV is the studio.

This is Martin’s second broadcast sale this cycle. She also has a multi-camera comedy with Jim Jefferies, Hazy Mills and Universal TV set at NBC with a put pilot commitment. Martin created Hot in Cleveland and its spinoff The Soul Man for TV Land and Crowded on NBC, all in previous collaborations with Hazy Mills. She most recently served as an executive producer on Will & Grace. At ABC, Martin created and executive produced the 2005 comedy series Hot Properties.

In addition to Freedom and the Jefferies/Martin NBC comedy, Hazy Mills also has CIA drama The Translator’s Daughter, with writers Thomas Ian Griffith and Mary Page Keller, in the works at NBC.

