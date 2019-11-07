Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Masked Singer’ Returns To Lead Wednesday Ratings

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Invisible’ Thriller Drama From Ben Watkins & Rashad Raisani In Works At ABC

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Ben Watkins Rashad Raisani
Shutterstock/Deadline Archive

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Invisible, a thriller drama from Hand Of God creator Ben Watkins, Rashad Raisani (The Gifted) and 20th Century Fox TV, where Raisani is under an overall deal.

Written and executive produced by the Burn Notice duo of Watkins and Raisani, Invisible is described as a sexy, high-octane thriller about an undercover federal agent going through an identity crisis as she struggles to find balance between her roles as a wife and mother and her calling as a high risk law enforcement officer. 20th Century Fox is the studio.

Watkins and Raisani worked together on Burn Notice which aired from 2008-2013 on USA Network.

Watkins rose from staff writer to executive producer over the seven-season run of the Matt Nix-created series. He went on to create Hand Of God, which aired for two seasons on Amazon. He also executive produces Apple’s Are You Sleeping, starring Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul.

Raisani served as co-executive producer on The Gifted as a co-executive producer, reuniting with the project’s writer/executive producer/showrunner Matt Nix who gave Raisani his start. Raisani began his career as a staff writer on Nix’s Burn Notice, rising through the ranks to co-executive producer. Raisani also did stints on NBC drama series Shades of Blue and Allegiance, as well as USA’s White Collar.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad