‘Invisible’ Thriller Drama From Ben Watkins & Rashad Raisani In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Invisible, a thriller drama from Hand Of God creator Ben Watkins, Rashad Raisani (The Gifted) and 20th Century Fox TV, where Raisani is under an overall deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by the Burn Notice duo of Watkins and Raisani, Invisible is described as a sexy, high-octane thriller about an undercover federal agent going through an identity crisis as she struggles to find balance between her roles as a wife and mother and her calling as a high risk law enforcement officer. 20th Century Fox is the studio.

Watkins and Raisani worked together on Burn Notice which aired from 2008-2013 on USA Network.

Watkins rose from staff writer to executive producer over the seven-season run of the Matt Nix-created series. He went on to create Hand Of God, which aired for two seasons on Amazon. He also executive produces Apple’s Are You Sleeping, starring Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul.

Raisani served as co-executive producer on The Gifted as a co-executive producer, reuniting with the project’s writer/executive producer/showrunner Matt Nix who gave Raisani his start. Raisani began his career as a staff writer on Nix’s Burn Notice, rising through the ranks to co-executive producer. Raisani also did stints on NBC drama series Shades of Blue and Allegiance, as well as USA’s White Collar.