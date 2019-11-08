ABC Buys Crime Drama ‘Ghost’ From ‘Counterpart’ Writer & Martin Gero

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Ghost, a one-hour drama from writer Justin Britt-Gibson (Counterpart), Blindspot creator-executive producer Martin Gero and his Quinn’s House production company and Warner Bros. TV, where Gero is under a deal.

Written and executive produced by Britt-Gibson, Ghost follows Elton Cleaver, a once-celebrated CIA officer who was betrayed and left for dead by a shadowy organization embedded within the Agency. Living under a new identity, Cleaver now uses his skills to protect everyday people from threats beyond the law’s reach.

Gero executive produces via Quinn’s House, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Britt-Gibson was most recently a co-producer on Starz’s Counterpart and Into the Badlands, and also worked on The Strain and Banshee.

Gero also is executive producing a reimagining of Kung Fu via his Quinn’s House and WBTV with Christina M. Kim and Berlanti Prods. at the CW, as well as The Service, a one-hour drama from writer Drew Lindo (The 100, Reign), which has received a script commitment with penalty at Fox.

Gero, who also created The L.A. Complex and has been working on a reboot for the CW, did stints on several Stargate series: Stargate Atlantis — on which he rose to showrunner — Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Universe. At WBTV, in addition to creating, executive producing and showrunning Blindspot — which is heading into a fifth season on NBC — Gero also executive produced the ABC series Deception.